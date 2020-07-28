Ascension library reopens
The Ascension Parish Library System reopens July 29.
The library closed earlier this month after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
For more information, call library director Jennifer Patterson during operating hours at (225) 647-3955; visit www.myAPL.org, or follow the library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@myAPLibrary).
Ascension schools announce breakfast, lunch plan
Ascension public school officials have announced an amendment to a policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2020‐2021 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
- G.W. Carver Primary
- Donaldsonville Primary
- Donaldsonville High
- East Ascension High
- Gonzales Middle
- Gonzales Primary
- Duplessis Primary
- Lowery Elementary
- Lowery Middle
- St. Amant Middle
- St. Amant Primary
- Lake Elementary
- Pecan Grove Primary
- Central Primary
- Lakeside Primary
- Sorrento Primary
- Ascension Head Start
For additional information, contact the Ascension Public Schools Child Nutrition Program, Leuna Johnson, child nutrition supervisor, (225) 391-7335.
Ascension accepting white goods at Recycling Center
As part of efforts to fight litter and clean up Ascension Parish, President Clint Cointment announced that Ascension Parish is accepting white goods at the Recycling Center on Churchpoint Road.
“We have contracted with a company to haul away scrap metal from our recycling center,” Cointment said. “And they pay us for the metal they take.”
White goods are any large machines used in routine housekeeping, such as cooking, food preservation or cleaning, whether in a household, institutional, commercial or industrial setting. White goods include refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, dishwashers and water heaters.
Cointment said the parish has been accepting scrap metal and has a separate bin specifically designated for metals.
The Recycling Center is at the DPW headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.