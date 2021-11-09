The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Oct. 21-28:
Oct. 21
Albarracin, Gregory P.: 14023 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 52; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Green, Dontre' T.: 104 Oak Ridge Ave. D, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Scherer, Jeremy Justin: 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age: 36; parole violation
Spann, Anna Elizabeth: 13206 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 35; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Cowart, Edward Alex: 18553 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 34; home invasion (battery), violations of protective orders
Leblanc, George: 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 44; simple battery, home invasion (battery)
Villar, Glynn J.: 14366 La. 431, St. Amant; Age: 58; violations of protective orders
Coleman, Daylon L.: 1535 Canal St., New Orleans; Age: 34; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Hilliard, Stephen William: 1208 E. Greenbriar St., Gonzales; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000
Bush, Jack Lester: 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 22; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana-second, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, money laundering $20,000 to $100,000
Dupuy, Lance T.: 43247 Elmo Cannon Ext., Gonzales; Age: 42; inciting prostitution
Dixon, Leann M.: 18623 White Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 30; purchase of commercial sexual activity
Oct. 22
Perriloux, Michael: 394 E. 24th St., Reserve; Age: 22; probation violation parish, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition
Diez, Derrick: 12514 Agnes Marie Road, St. Amant; Age: 23; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Wolfe, Kylon Rashawn: 35816 Robert Washington Road, Geismar; Age: 25; domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities-aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Oct. 23
Veron, Christie Lynn: 41060 Merritt Evans Road, A204, Prairieville; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Poole, Melinda Calmes: 17797 Airline Highway, No. 5, Prairieville; Age: 51; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
McNabb, Dale Vincent: 18055 Beechwood Subd Road, Prairieville; Age: 43; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, violations of protective orders
Butler Jr., Frank Martin: 45256 Paul Road, St Amant; Age: 51; second-degree battery
Voiron-Basiloy, Chloe Elise: 10061 River Run Estates Drive, Gonzales; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Oct. 24
Brody, Derrick D.: 403 St. Jude St., New Roads; Age: 49; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, careless operation, vehicle license required, operating while intoxicated-first
Gonzales-Gomez, Luis: 1225 North St., Cedar City, Utah; Age: 29; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; child endangerment law
Morales, Leslie: 11365 E. Paula St., St. Amant; Age: 44; second-degree cruelty to juveniles, second-degree battery
Woods, Tanjah M.: 3219 Louisiana Parkway, New Orleans; Age: 33; accessories after the fact, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Cage, Laroy O'Neal: 2711 Tupelo St., Kenner; Age: 32; operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicles; display of plate, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, vehicle license required
Vizinat, Garrett Morell: 11150 Reyn Drive, Gonzales; Age: 30; probation violation parish, domestic abuse battery
Oct. 25
Riley, Catherine R.: 42951 John Sheets Road, St. Amant; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, Illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Sterling, Michael L.: 6625 W. Snowden Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 56; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Crow, Daisja Shantel: 14496 Airline Highway, No. 1423, Gonzales; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Johnson, Adrienne T.: 38294 Tammy Road, Apt. 6, Prairieville; Age: 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal transmission of monetary funds, government benefits fraud, money laundering $20,000 to $100,000, illegal transmission of monetary funds, criminal conspiracy
Hampton, Crystal l.: 915 W. Elrem St., Gonzales; Age: 42; cruelty to juveniles
Curtis, James Luke: 30464 Tabony Court, Walker; Age: 37; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Dupont, Arlis James: 17174 Parker Heights Road, Prairieville; Age: 53; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Hardy, Tyler Anthony: 13205 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 28; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Narcisse, Nicholas Antonio James: 805 E. Verna St., Gonzales; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Oct. 26
Smith Jr., Ronald Wayne: 21265 Walker South Road, No. 2, Denham Springs; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Furnish, Brian K.: 13480 Liberty Lane, St. Amant; Age: 59; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Hughes, Katelyn Suzanne: 13480 Liberty Lane, St. Amant; Age: 23; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Scioneaux, Carl J.: 11056 Airline Highway, Lot 26, Gonzales; Age: 58; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law
Johnson, Michelle D.: address unknown; Age: 49; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Cheong, Cory O.: 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson II, Jeffery A.: 710 Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 42; illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Bergeron, Sterling Joseph: 38380 Barbados Drive, Gonzales; Age: 46; false imprisonment, cruelty to juveniles
Oct. 27
Jarvis, Adonis Ray: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Unit 512, Gonzales; Age: 30; parole violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined-certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, reckless operation
Picou, Sanford B.: 43529 Hodgeson Road, Prairieville; Age: 57; domestic abuse battery
Francis, Jacolby: 434 S. Airline Highway, No. 129, Gonzales; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Anderson, Sterling C.: 11098 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales; Age: 57; aggravated second-degree battery
Williams, Daniel Christopher: 920 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Wilson, Bruce Lee: 153 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant
Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica: 3620 La. 405, Donaldsonville; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Horne, Festus Lane: 17329 Lake St., Prairieville; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction