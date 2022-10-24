Farmers market set for Saturday in Donaldsonville
Barcelo Gardens is presenting a farmers market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2152 La. 70, Donaldsonville. The market includes produce from local farmers and food vendors at Tractor Supply. Visit BARCELO.WEBB@gmail.com for more information.
A River Road Memoir with Jane Goette
At 5 p.m. Thursday, visit with Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St. in Donaldsonville, as she takes us on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the civil rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.
Goette, who lives in Virginia, is a teacher, writer and mother of three.
The Ascension Parish Library and DVille Press are sponsoring the event. For more information, call (225) 473-8052.
Hocus Pocus interactive movie
The baddest witches in town are back for another Halloween season. Join the Ascension Parish Library at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Galvez library to follow the script to create a moviegoing experience like no other, featuring everyone’s favorite witches — the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus" (PG). Guests will follow prompts and use props to act out parts of the movie. Plus, there will be snacks.
Youth basketball registration set
Online registration for the 2023 Ascension Youth Basketball Association program for boys and girls ages 5-16 runs through Oct. 31.
The registration fee is $80 per child. Visit ayba.info for the link and instructions.
Fall craft fair seeking vendors
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 Auxiliary is seeking vendors for its Nov. 12 Fall Craft Fair.
The craft fair is set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the post hall on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. The event will include indoor and outdoor spaces, food truck and local vendors.
Anyone interested in selling their wares can email anolen21@yahoo.com.