Lanna Rodrigue with parents, Aimee and Lenny Rodrigue during the announcement that Lanna was one of the Josephine Bahlinger Award at St. Joseph Academy.

Lanna Rodrigue, a St. Theresa Middle eighth grader, is one of the recipients of the Josephine Bahlinger Award at St. Joseph Academy.

The merit-based award is named in honor of St. Joseph’s Academy’s first graduate, Josephine Bahlinger, Class of 1877. It provides $4,000 toward freshman-year tuition to five incoming ninth-grade students based on academic performance in elementary school; a history of standardized test scores in the 90th percentile; service to school and/or community; exemplary conduct record; active participation in co-curricular activities; and an essay and interview.

Lanna is the daughter of Aimee and Lenny Rodrigue. They are also the parents of a Catholic High graduate, Logan, and St. Theresa Middle sixth grader, Avery.

