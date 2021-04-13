Lanna Rodrigue, a St. Theresa Middle eighth grader, is one of the recipients of the Josephine Bahlinger Award at St. Joseph Academy.
The merit-based award is named in honor of St. Joseph’s Academy’s first graduate, Josephine Bahlinger, Class of 1877. It provides $4,000 toward freshman-year tuition to five incoming ninth-grade students based on academic performance in elementary school; a history of standardized test scores in the 90th percentile; service to school and/or community; exemplary conduct record; active participation in co-curricular activities; and an essay and interview.
Lanna is the daughter of Aimee and Lenny Rodrigue. They are also the parents of a Catholic High graduate, Logan, and St. Theresa Middle sixth grader, Avery.