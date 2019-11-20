Thursday
Menu: Hot dog with chili on a wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple
Donaldsonville Center closed for training.
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Talk on Health Care by Vantage Healthcare: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Baked bone-in chicken with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables, dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie
Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Etta Brown: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Talk by Christy – Advanced Directives: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Etta Brown: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
French Speaking Social: 11 a.m. to noon, Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Beef patty with pepper and onion gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, fudge brownie snack cake
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Etta Brown: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Southern Ag Nutrition Ed: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, seasoned turnip greens, pickled beets, cornbread, margarine, mandarin oranges
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Candlelight Ceremony Sponsored by Alzheimer's Services: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Thanksgiving Special — Sliced roast turkey/gravy, cornbread dressing, southern green beans, cranberry juice/jellied cranberry sauce, dinner roll, carrot cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Nov. 28
Centers closed for Thanksgiving.