Thursday

Menu: Hot dog with chili on a wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple

Donaldsonville Center closed for training.

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Talk on Health Care by Vantage Healthcare: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Baked bone-in chicken with gravy, candied sweet potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables, dinner roll, oatmeal raisin cookie

Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Etta Brown: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Talk by Christy – Advanced Directives: 10 a.m., Gonzales 

Etta Brown: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

French Speaking Social: 11 a.m. to noon, Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Beef patty with pepper and onion gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner roll, fudge brownie snack cake

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Etta Brown: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Southern Ag Nutrition Ed: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Sausage and pinto beans with rice, seasoned turnip greens, pickled beets, cornbread, margarine, mandarin oranges

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Candlelight Ceremony Sponsored by Alzheimer's Services: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Thanksgiving Special — Sliced roast turkey/gravy, cornbread dressing, southern green beans, cranberry juice/jellied cranberry sauce, dinner roll, carrot cake

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales 

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Nov. 28

Centers closed for Thanksgiving.

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

