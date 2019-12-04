Ascension Parish football teams harvest great memories from 2019 season
At the end of the 2019 football season for Ascension Parish's six teams, it's time to reflect on what happened and some great games.
East Ascension (9-3), Dutchtown (9-3), St. Amant (5-5), Donaldsonville (7-4), Ascension Christian (3-8) and Ascension Catholic (10-1) combined for 44 wins and 24 losses. The East Ascension Spartans and the Ascension Catholic Bulldogs advanced in the playoffs, with East Ascension losing to Ruston in the regional round and Ascension Catholic falling to Southern Lab in the quarterfinals. Dutchtown, Donaldsonville and Ascension Christian made the playoffs and lost in the first round.
Memorable wins include St. Amant’s 39-15 victory over Lutcher, East Ascension’s dramatic 40-31 win over Zachary and Dutchtown’s 39-31 defeat of parish rival St. Amant. And how about Donaldsonville beating E.D. White for the first time, by a score of 12-7; or Ascension Christian participating in district for the first time in several years and beating St. John 32-21. Ascension Catholic went undefeated in the regular season for only the second time in school history (1968) and was district champion for the first time since 1994.
Each team graduates seniors who have made a major impact on its program. Several underclassmen return for the 2020 season and beyond. High school play is over for athletes such as Derrick Varnado, Ascension Christian; Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic; Jaquavious Tenner, Donaldsonville; Javin Augillard, St. Amant; Johmel Jolla, Dutchtown; and Steven McBride, East Ascension, to name a few.
Many stars return in 2020 for each team in the parish; preparation begins now for next season with every team having a goal of winning a state championship. Speaking of state championships and classifications, there could be changes coming in January 2020; only time will tell.
Many memories were made in 2019 for each team, lifelong friendships and bonds that can never be broken. The game of football teaches so many lessons in life, not just the X’s and O’s. We should be thankful for the coaches who give their time to these young men; they spend more time during the season with their players than with their own kids and family. Be thankful for the players, they truly make the ultimate sacrifice for the game they love.
Don’t be upset, seasons come and go, and the 2020 football season is right around the corner. I can hear the sounds of football in Ascension Parish, the best football sounds around.