Thursday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/mayonnaise, baked beans, fruit

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales Senior Center

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville Senior Center

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Birthday Party: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Humana)

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Chicken salad, vegetable soup, broccoli, saltine crackers, peanut butter bar

Cards/Games/Crafts: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Seated Volleyball: 10 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Closed for the Holiday.

Tuesday

Menu: Chili with beans, steamed spinach, chuck wagon corn, saltine crackers, margarine, mixed fruit

Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Wednesday

Menu: Ham and white beans with rice, carrots, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fruit and grain bar

Bingo: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales 

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales 

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville

Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Jan. 23

Menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad with Italian dressing, Italian blend vegetables, white dinner roll, apple cobbler

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville 

Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

