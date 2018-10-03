Matthew Joseph McCoy, of Prairieville, was the sole National Merit semifinalist from Ascension Parish among the high school graduating classes of 2019.
He is the son of Dr. Victor A. and Vicki Bates McCoy.
About 1.6 million high school juniors throughout the United States entered the annual competition by taking the Preliminary SAT in October 2017.
Representing less than 1 percent of high school juniors, 16,000 students qualified as National Merit semifinalists and are eligible to continue in the competition.
Although originally a member of the Dutchtown High School Class of 2019, McCoy elected to forego his senior year of high school and accept admission into the Ogden Honors College at LSU.
He is studying computer science and mathematics.
McCoy thanked his many teachers at Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Middle School, and Dutchtown High School for what he describes as a first-class education.