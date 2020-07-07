Registration is underway through Aug. 31 for the Ascension Flight Soccer Club's fall season.
Programs include:
- First Flight, for children born in 2017
- 5U-19U Recreational League, for youth born from 2015-16
- 7U-8U Pre-Flight, for youth born in 2013-14
- 9U-10U Flight Academy, for your born in 2011-12
- Tournament Teams, for those 16 and older
- Adult Co-Ed League, for players 18 and older
The Recreational League is designed as a fun instruction-based soccer league which combines learning in a fun and positive environment, and the excitement of league through play, according to a news release.
Each session is designed to introduce young players to fundamental, age appropriate techniques and then players put these newly learned skills immediately into their game. The program operates under the philosophy that children learn by playing. Thus, everyone plays virtually 100% of the time, in both practice and games, the release said.
All active military members receive 100% waiver on all program fees upon approval and submission of their military ID. To find out more about the programs and club visit ascensionflight.org and or email info@ascensionflight.org.