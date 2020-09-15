Employees from LeBlanc Special Services Center submitted a dance video to support The Arc of East Ascension’s virtual fundraiser, Dancing For A Cause.
The video features supervisor Terri Tate alongside special education coordinators Shirley Grimes, Mary Laginess, Noelle Graham, Kim Richardson and Danielle Louque.
The annual event usually includes locals showing off their dance moves on stage to a packed audience. However, this year's coronavirus forced the Arc to turn to the internet to raise money for the agency.
The video is a 45-second clip of the women dancing to “Trail Ride” by Keith Frank. The group calls themselves the “Trail Blazers.” Grimes said, “We chose the song because we wanted a little Louisiana flavor.”
The video submission features the “Trail Blazers” dressed in cowgirl attire while performing a fun line dance. The group shared that they held six rehearsals to perfect their choreographed dance. The women said that they enjoyed themselves and didn’t want to take off their boots.
The parish employees were eager to support The Arc of East Ascension’s cause on behalf of their students with special needs.
The deadline to register for The Arc of East Ascension’s virtual fundraiser is Sept. 21. Visit thearcea.com for registration, donations and additional information.
The Arc of East Ascension is a nonprofit organization in Gonzales whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through services and advocacy that support choice, independence and dignity.