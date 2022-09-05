In September, libraries across the country unite to ensure residents have a library card.
Residents can visit Ascension Parish Library's four locations during September to get a library card and take advantage of all the programs and offering at area branches during National Library Card Sign Up Month.
“Not many cards in your wallet grant you access to so much,” said library Director John Stelly. “Everyone knows we have books, and that will always be an essential part of what we do, but the library has evolved to be a place that educates and entertains.”
Ascension Parish Library is the first library in the capital region to offer cardholders family-friendly entertainment passes to local and regional museums and nature centers through its Adventure Pass Collection.
Library cardholders can also access online learning courses and ACT Prep materials; borrow kits to learn a new skill or hobby; use online resources to learn a new language, get homework help or be crafty; stream movies, TV shows and music; check out board games and preloaded tablets for children and adults; borrow books, magazines and audiobooks, use public computers with internet access; and connect using public Wi-Fi, fax, or book a study room.
On Saturday, the Galvez branch library hosted the LSU Veterinary School Wildlife Rehabilitation Program's "Under Your Wing" event, which included visits from owls and other raptors.
“We’re a lively place of discoverability, where people can read, learn and create,” Stelly said.
This year, the library system teamed up with local businesses, where customers can earn savings by showing their library card in September. Carli Co. Café and Pot & Paddle in Gonzales will offer a 20% discount when cardholders present their library card. Those who sign up for their first library card will receive a coupon from American Family Martial Arts in Prairieville for free lessons — while supplies last.
The library and Ascension Parish schools have also partnered to provide all students and teachers in the parish with "education ecards." Using the school-issued ID number, ecards provide 24/7, year-round access to all the library’s digital resources (homework help, research databases, e-books, audiobooks, and more). A full-access card is needed to borrow materials from each physical library location.
Beginning at birth, Ascension Parish residents are eligible for a free library card. Those who work or attend school in Ascension Parish, but do not live in the parish, may also obtain a library card. Cards must be renewed every five years, and there are no fines for overdue materials.
To register for a library card, visit myapl.org/get-a-library-card.