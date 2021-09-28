When a tropical storm enters the gulf, Volunteer Ascension Executive Director Sherry Denig shifts into disaster preparedness and relief mode.
In the days Ida was spinning in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, some tracks had the storm hitting around Ascension Parish and later, as the storm intensified into a hurricane, a bull's-eye was placed over much of the area.
Denig started pulling together resources for shelters and helping people evacuate. This was not her first rodeo. She has lists of resources needed by residents both before and after a disaster hits.
"We learned so much from the 2016 flood, but this was different," Denig said Friday. "We thought it was coming in our direction for a long time ... and then it shifted."
After the shift, Denig began planning for the aftermath here and in neighboring parishes. Since Ida hit, impacting areas to our south and east, Denig has been "the good kind of busy."
From working to set up shelters to organizing crews from around the country who descended on the parish to help, Denig said she has seen the best in people.
For Sheriff Bobby Webre, after 36 years in law enforcement during which he's dealt with many hurricanes, this was a different experience. It was his first hurricane to hit the area since he took office in 2020 and the pandemic added special challenges.
Calling from his out-of-state vacation Friday, Webre said his force was down some 10 deputies who were recovering from COVID-19. The deputies also had to deal with and follow the pandemic guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. He sent deputies to the hardest-hit areas so officers could assist with recovery efforts.
It also was the first time he faced a fuel shortage. He became concerned about having fuel to keep his patrol units on the road after the agency's fuel distributor said "this is the last truck." He called a news conference to question why the area was experiencing a fuel shortage. Within 15 minutes, he received calls promising fuel.
Making connections
Many of today's disaster guidelines were written after the 2016 flood, Denig said. Denig and Webre said they develop best practices through collaborations forged during emergencies.
Denig said her agency has worked for 20 years to build relationships that resulted in trust between her agency and the public and business community. Rarely does a business turn down Denig's request for assistance because "we've built up that trust over the year."
After Ida hit, Denig was busy on the phone with groups from around the country securing local partners to help with relief efforts. A group from Alabama set up at Fellowship Church and Ascension Baptist hosted a group of volunteers from Alabama.
She also aids individuals and other groups who want to help. One of those groups she helped was from Orange Beach, Alabama. It was led by former Gonzales resident Rhett Bourgeois, who worked with an Orange Beach church to collect and distribute supplies throughout the hurricane-ravaged area. Bourgeois knew he wanted to help his home state and contacted Denig to facilitate the distribution.
Denig partnered with the Lamar-Dixon Center to set up a shelter and help with supply distribution efforts.
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center served south Louisiana as the base camp for utility crews in an effort to restore utilities and provide medical care to areas devastated by Hurricane Ida, said Kyle Roger, general manager of the center.
Parish President Clint Cointment said he was "elated that within the parish and all departments we were able to help so many people. Not just locally but throughout the state. I was proud of how parish government and the citizens of ascension parish rose to the occasion.”
Webre praised local mayors, the school board and other local leaders in "stepping up to the table in a time of real need."
Forging on
This week, Denig, Webre and other leaders around the parish will review their disaster plans and talk about changes that could be made before the net disaster hits. Webre is thinking about the need for more bulk fuel tanks, among other things.
After the 2016 flood, long-term relief efforts were needed and local agencies picked up best practices that will help the recovery from Ida.
Looking back, Denig said one thing showed the giving spirit of Ascension Parish People. After Ida moved on and utility crews moved in, local jambalaya cooks began firing up their big black pots to cook for linemen. Local volunteers picked up the meals and delivered to workers. A Facebook page was created to link hungry linemen with local cooks. "That just made my day, reading the responses on that page," Denig said. Some of the out-of-state linemen's wives even left messages thanking the local cooks.
"Everything here loves to cook and since so many people couldn't go back to work right after the storm, they cooked," Denig said. "That's something we can depend on in every disaster, someone is always willing to cook for those in need."
Relief efforts are not complete, Denig said, adding that crews are still helping install the blue tarps to prevent roofs from leaking.
"This one is going to take a while to come back from," Webre said. "But Ascension Parish is not finished helping. It's what we do."