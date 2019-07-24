For the first time in team history, the Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports Team, which included Ascension Parish members, won the national title at the recent 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.

Youth teams representing their 4-H clubs from across the country competed in compound archery, recurve archery, air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, .22 pistol, shotgun, muzzle loading, and hunting skills during the annual event held June 23-28 in Grand Island, Nebraska at the Heartland Public Shooting Park. To compete for the national title, the team must enter in every contest offered.

Sean Turner and Justin Schexnaydre from Ascension Parish competed in the championships.

The team drew complements from State Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. “I am so proud of all of these outstanding young individuals on their outstanding achievement who have brought such esteemed recognition to Louisiana,” Schexnayder said.

Results from the Louisiana team included:

Archery Compound Overall

Noah Louviere: fourth place, Iberia Parish,

Reed Bearden: ninth place, Bossier 

Also competing, Jacob White, Lincoln and Sean Turner, Ascension

Louisiana Team: fourth place

Todd Hubble: coach

Air Pistol Rapid Fire

Hunter Simons: second place, Winn Parish 

Nickolas Guarneri: sixth place, Tangipahoa

Sam Perise: ninth place

Louisiana Team: first place

Air Pistol Silhouettes

Hunter Simons: third place

Louisiana Team: fourth place

Air Pistol Slowfire

Hunter Simons: first place

Sam Perise: third place

Nickolas Guarneri: sixth place

Louisiana Team: first place

Air Pistol Overall Results

Hunter Simons: second place

Nickolas Guarneri: 10th place

Also on the team were Sam Perise, Tangipahoa Parish and Austin Stevenson, Winn Parish. The team was coached by Bob Davis.

Air Rifle 3P

Calvin Domangue: ninth place

Air Rifle Standing

Louisiana Team: fifth place

Air Rifle Silhouettes

Austin Martin: first, St. James Parish

Yumi Domangue: fourth, St. James Parish

Calvin Domangue: fifth, St. James Parish. 

Louisiana Team: first

Air Rifle Overall Results

Austin Martin: third 

Yumi Domangue: fifth

Calvin Domangue: sixth 

Samuel Parker, Franklin

Louisiana Team: first 

Jessica Domangue: Coach

Archery Compound FITA

Noah Louviere: third

Archery Compound Field

Noah Louviere: fifth

Louisiana Team: third

Archery Compound 3D

Noah Louviere: eighth

Reed Bearden: ninth

Louisiana Team: fourth

Archery Compound Overall Results

Noah Louviere: fourth, Iberia Parish

Reed Bearden: ninth, Bossier Parish

Jacob White, Lincoln, and Sean Turner, Ascension, also on the team, which was coached by Todd Hubble and won fourth place.

Archery Recurve Field

A.J. Ward: first

Cade Jenkins: third

Louisiana Team: first 

Archery Recurve FITA

A.J. Ward: first

Louisiana Team: third

Archery Recurve 3D

A.J. Ward: first

Cade Jenkins: fifth

Louisiana Team: first

Archery Recurve Overall Results

A.J. Ward: first, Lincoln Parish

Cade Jenkins: fifth, Grant Parish 

Grace Oliver and Clara Anderson, Grant Parish, were also on the team, which won first place and was coached by Aub Ward. 

Hunting Skills Wildlife ID

Andrew Fontenot: eighth

Team Louisiana: fourth

Hunting Skills Decision Making

Navy Britt: third

Daniel Paul: sixth

Louisiana Team: third

Hunting Skills General

Louisiana Team: fifth

Hunting Skills Overall Results

The team included Navy Britt, Sabine; Daniel Paul, Evangeline; Andrew Fontenot, Evangeline; and Aiden Jones, Bossier. The team won fifth place and was coached by Chris Pearce.

Muzzle Loading Bullseye

Joseph Hinds: third

Alexis McDonald: fourth

Jericho Litwiler: seventh

Louisiana Team: first

Muzzle Loading Bottles/Critters

Joseph Hinds: fourth

Jericho Litwiler: sixth

Louisiana Team: first

Muzzle Loading Silhouettes

Joseph Hinds: sixth

Jacob Schomburg: ninth

Louisiana Team: third

Muzzle Loading Overall Results

Joseph Hinds: fourth, Sabine 

Jericho Litwiler: 10th, Bossier 

Also on the team were Jacob Schomburg, Bossier; and Alexis McDonald, Bossier. The team, coached by Jeremy Schomburg, won second place.

Shotgun Sporting Clays

Kal Wilson: second

Carter Royston: 10th

Louisiana Team: third

Shotgun Skeet

Kal Wilson: fifth

Louisiana Team: fifth

Shotgun Trap

Louisiana Team: third

Shotgun Overall Results

Kal Wilson: first, Terrebonne 

Carter Royston: 10th, Lafayette

Also on the team were Justin Schexnaydre and Thomas Singleton. The team, coached by Lynn Usie, placed third.

Smallbore Pistol Overall Results

The team, which placed 11th, included Dalton Bartley, Winn; Katelyn Clasen, Jefferson; Kenneth Garris, Union; Sarah Hammonds, Bossier; and was coached by Kenny Garris.

Smallbore Rifle Silhouettes

Erin Wilkinson: first

Coralie Deloach: fourth

Anna Clair Nadler: fifth

Louisiana Team: first

Smallbore Rifle CMP

Erin Wilkinson: seventh

Anna Clair Nadler: 10th

Louisiana Team: third

Smallbore Rifle 3P

Erin Wilkinson: seventh

Smallbore Rifle Overall Results

Erin Wilkinson: first, LaSalle

Anna Clair Nadler: seventh, Ouachita 

Coralie Deloach: 10th, Avoyelles 

The team also included Noah Edmonds, Natchitoches. Matt Wilkinson coached the team to a first place win.

