For the first time in team history, the Louisiana 4-H Shooting Sports Team, which included Ascension Parish members, won the national title at the recent 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.
Youth teams representing their 4-H clubs from across the country competed in compound archery, recurve archery, air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, .22 pistol, shotgun, muzzle loading, and hunting skills during the annual event held June 23-28 in Grand Island, Nebraska at the Heartland Public Shooting Park. To compete for the national title, the team must enter in every contest offered.
Sean Turner and Justin Schexnaydre from Ascension Parish competed in the championships.
The team drew complements from State Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. “I am so proud of all of these outstanding young individuals on their outstanding achievement who have brought such esteemed recognition to Louisiana,” Schexnayder said.
Results from the Louisiana team included:
Archery Compound Overall
Noah Louviere: fourth place, Iberia Parish,
Reed Bearden: ninth place, Bossier
Also competing, Jacob White, Lincoln and Sean Turner, Ascension
Louisiana Team: fourth place
Todd Hubble: coach
Air Pistol Rapid Fire
Hunter Simons: second place, Winn Parish
Nickolas Guarneri: sixth place, Tangipahoa
Sam Perise: ninth place
Louisiana Team: first place
Air Pistol Silhouettes
Hunter Simons: third place
Louisiana Team: fourth place
Air Pistol Slowfire
Hunter Simons: first place
Sam Perise: third place
Nickolas Guarneri: sixth place
Louisiana Team: first place
Air Pistol Overall Results
Hunter Simons: second place
Nickolas Guarneri: 10th place
Also on the team were Sam Perise, Tangipahoa Parish and Austin Stevenson, Winn Parish. The team was coached by Bob Davis.
Air Rifle 3P
Calvin Domangue: ninth place
Air Rifle Standing
Louisiana Team: fifth place
Air Rifle Silhouettes
Austin Martin: first, St. James Parish
Yumi Domangue: fourth, St. James Parish
Calvin Domangue: fifth, St. James Parish.
Louisiana Team: first
Air Rifle Overall Results
Austin Martin: third
Yumi Domangue: fifth
Calvin Domangue: sixth
Samuel Parker, Franklin
Louisiana Team: first
Jessica Domangue: Coach
Archery Compound FITA
Noah Louviere: third
Archery Compound Field
Noah Louviere: fifth
Louisiana Team: third
Archery Compound 3D
Noah Louviere: eighth
Reed Bearden: ninth
Louisiana Team: fourth
Archery Compound Overall Results
Noah Louviere: fourth, Iberia Parish
Reed Bearden: ninth, Bossier Parish
Jacob White, Lincoln, and Sean Turner, Ascension, also on the team, which was coached by Todd Hubble and won fourth place.
Archery Recurve Field
A.J. Ward: first
Cade Jenkins: third
Louisiana Team: first
Archery Recurve FITA
A.J. Ward: first
Louisiana Team: third
Archery Recurve 3D
A.J. Ward: first
Cade Jenkins: fifth
Louisiana Team: first
Archery Recurve Overall Results
A.J. Ward: first, Lincoln Parish
Cade Jenkins: fifth, Grant Parish
Grace Oliver and Clara Anderson, Grant Parish, were also on the team, which won first place and was coached by Aub Ward.
Hunting Skills Wildlife ID
Andrew Fontenot: eighth
Team Louisiana: fourth
Hunting Skills Decision Making
Navy Britt: third
Daniel Paul: sixth
Louisiana Team: third
Hunting Skills General
Louisiana Team: fifth
Hunting Skills Overall Results
The team included Navy Britt, Sabine; Daniel Paul, Evangeline; Andrew Fontenot, Evangeline; and Aiden Jones, Bossier. The team won fifth place and was coached by Chris Pearce.
Muzzle Loading Bullseye
Joseph Hinds: third
Alexis McDonald: fourth
Jericho Litwiler: seventh
Louisiana Team: first
Muzzle Loading Bottles/Critters
Joseph Hinds: fourth
Jericho Litwiler: sixth
Louisiana Team: first
Muzzle Loading Silhouettes
Joseph Hinds: sixth
Jacob Schomburg: ninth
Louisiana Team: third
Muzzle Loading Overall Results
Joseph Hinds: fourth, Sabine
Jericho Litwiler: 10th, Bossier
Also on the team were Jacob Schomburg, Bossier; and Alexis McDonald, Bossier. The team, coached by Jeremy Schomburg, won second place.
Shotgun Sporting Clays
Kal Wilson: second
Carter Royston: 10th
Louisiana Team: third
Shotgun Skeet
Kal Wilson: fifth
Louisiana Team: fifth
Shotgun Trap
Louisiana Team: third
Shotgun Overall Results
Kal Wilson: first, Terrebonne
Carter Royston: 10th, Lafayette
Also on the team were Justin Schexnaydre and Thomas Singleton. The team, coached by Lynn Usie, placed third.
Smallbore Pistol Overall Results
The team, which placed 11th, included Dalton Bartley, Winn; Katelyn Clasen, Jefferson; Kenneth Garris, Union; Sarah Hammonds, Bossier; and was coached by Kenny Garris.
Smallbore Rifle Silhouettes
Erin Wilkinson: first
Coralie Deloach: fourth
Anna Clair Nadler: fifth
Louisiana Team: first
Smallbore Rifle CMP
Erin Wilkinson: seventh
Anna Clair Nadler: 10th
Louisiana Team: third
Smallbore Rifle 3P
Erin Wilkinson: seventh
Smallbore Rifle Overall Results
Erin Wilkinson: first, LaSalle
Anna Clair Nadler: seventh, Ouachita
Coralie Deloach: 10th, Avoyelles
The team also included Noah Edmonds, Natchitoches. Matt Wilkinson coached the team to a first place win.