The family of a 9-year old childhood cancer survivor from St. Amant will hold Lily’s Tea Party, a fundraiser benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at The Venue, 13475 La. 431, St. Amant.
Reservations are $30 per person for age 2 and older. Along with afternoon tea, guests can enjoy a silent auction, door prizes, a photo booth and entertainment. Big hats and other tea party attire is encouraged.
Reservations can be made through PayPal at www.paypal.me/lilysteaparty.
Lily Raffray of St. Amant is now five years cancer-free from Hodgkin lymphoma, benefiting from the care of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and its Baton Rouge affiliate clinic, according to a news release.
All proceeds go directly to St. Jude under “Team Lily Raffray’s” fundraising goal for the Baton Rouge St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer to be held Sept. 28 during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. With the help of Lily’s Tea Party, “Team Lily Raffray” has raised more than $38,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For information, email lilysteapartyinfo@gmail.com or find Lily’s Tea Party on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lilysteapartyfundraiser.