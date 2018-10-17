The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Oct. 4-11:
Oct. 4
Jackson, Fredricka Denise; 27, 6220 Villa Ashley Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of felony theft.
Sibley, Angelia Crotwell: 54, 17710 La. 444, Livingston, aggravated battery.
Carter, Demaric N.: 52, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Richard, Travone A.: 33, 206 Evangeline Extension, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Harden, Randall P.: 56, 46443 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, operating while intoxicated, violations of protective orders.
Marcel, Randall James: 53, 950 Huey Andrew Ave., Gonzales, two counts of violations of protective orders, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, domestic abuse battery.
Ealouis, Julieta Paula: 34, 15083 Braud Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Scivicque, Kayla Rae: 34, 43091 La. 621, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Chavez, Luis: 37, 41270 Merritt Evans Road, 28, Prairieville, aggravated battery.
Oct. 5
Thibodeaux, Scott A.: 47, 121 Autumn Wind Lane, Mandeville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Rojas, Nubia E.: 32, 1213 Aberdeen Drive, Harvey, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, impeding flow of traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Hymel, Heather Rachelle: 39, 7392 Callahan Drive, Denham Springs, bond revocation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, traffic-control signals, stop signs and yield signs, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, flight from an officer.
Lemon, Jodi: 39, 36300 W. Pine Grove Court, Prairieville, felony theft, felony issuing worthless check.
Guy, Tracy D.: 52, 14845 La. 16, French Settlement, violations of protective orders.
Graham, Karen Julien: 50, 306 W. Seventh St., A, Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Byrd, Rebecca Louise: 34, 941 Sams Road, Brookhaven, Mississippi, misdemeanor theft.
Oct. 6
Walker, Justin O.: 17, 4747 Southpark Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Jones, Ontario Quandell: 27, 37313 La. 74, 37, Geismar, four counts of failure to appear in court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no driver's license on person, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles.
Bassett, Dominique S.: 28, 37313 La. 74, 35, Geismar, felony illegal carrying of weapons.
Montgomery, Candace R.: 35, 15298 Murano Ave., Prairieville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Lecompte, Timothy J.: 61, 38118 Major Oak Alley, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Hart, Jakob: 18, 3096 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft, monetary instrument abuse.
Oct. 7
Cox, Nickolas Calvin: 28, 41149 La. 42, 16, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Duncan Jr., Joseph: 34, 614 Third St., Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Overby, John: 49, 10625 Oakley Trace, Baton Rouge, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Guist, Angela L.: 46, 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple burglary/all others.
Melancon Jr., Eric Joseph: 31, 7531 Gail St., Sorrento, felony theft, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear in court, simple burglary/all others.
Oct. 8
Harrison, Emmiline: 32, 42054 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, public intoxication.
Nicholas, Kim Ann: 25, 134 Evangeline Drive, 207, Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, aggravated assault, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Mayers, Jared Daryl: 37, 44014 Lake Village Drive, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Aldridge, Jennifer Jones: 41, 10205 Lake Park Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Rush, James M.: 28, 10451 Reiger Road, 145, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony theft.
Sims, Adam: 36, 4842 Marseille St., New Orleans, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Aydell, Licia: 40, 13232 Himel Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Johnson, Rory: 29, 1116 Crete St., New Orleans, hold for other agency, misdemeanor sexual battery.
Williams, Enricco Deville: 40, 13232 Himel Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Oliveto III, Francis: 28, 1033 Whitlow Court, LaPlace, failure to appear in court.
Saulsberry, Ronnie Jermaine: 18, 48028 Brownsville Road, Natalbany, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary/vehicle.
Delagarza, Nicholas: 35, 900 Dean Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Jones Jr., Bernard David: 51, 17433 La. 933, Prairieville, bond revocation, resisting an officer, stalking.
Doyle, James Elbert: 35, 521 Lonzie Dol Road, Pitkin, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 9
Johnson, Jason Paul: 35, 22471 Teal St., Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
Roberts, Samuel David: 42, 17091 Sills Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sharper, Germaine Johntrelle: 26, 37383 La. 30, Geismar, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, monetary instrument abuse.
Jones, Anthony: 37, 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, misdemeanor identity theft, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/vehicle.
Messer, Jason P.: 37, 11175 La. 77, Maringouin, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, violations of protective orders.
Bell Jr., Henry: 24, 13310 Garden Lane, Gonzales, simple assault, domestic abuse battery, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Steward III, Charles Eldridge: 24, 44050 La. 42, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Miles, Dametri D.: 23, 1420 Amber Ave., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Rodriguez, Maria Elisa: 46, 37156 La. 74, Geismar, misdemeanor theft.
Mitchell, Jarrous K.: 22, 15449 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Scott, Jorvis: 19, 4302 Freddy Banks Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Solomon, Stephone M.: 25, 5131 Wildwood Drive, Sorrento, obscenity, failure to appear in court.
Sims, Antoine D.: 34, 42490 Lori Road, Gonzales, turning movements and required signals, false certificates, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, monetary instrument abuse.
Adams Jr., Aaron Wallace: 30, 42490 Lori Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Oct. 10
Dunn, Rodney: 59, 221 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales, aggravated arson.
Debate, Larry Joseph: 34, 46438 Beck Road, Prairieville, state probation violation, three counts of misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Joshua: 32, 4206 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, simple battery, felony theft, simple robbery, home invasion, failure to appear in court.
Glascock, Eric Kenneth: 46, 17396 John Broussard Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Dickens, Jayd Lee: 24, 12248 Deck Blvd., Geismar, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others.
Oct. 11
Foster, Andre B.: 36, 2005 S. Roof St., 2, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no seat belt, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Bennett, Natasha P.: 38, 44575 Braud St., Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony theft, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding.