A face who has worked in various Ascension Parish government offices, Gwen LeBlanc has announced her retirement.
Gwen LeBlanc, the treasurer and chief financial officer of Ascension Parish, is set to retire after 47 years of service.
At the May 20 Parish Council meeting, council Chair Teri Casso gave an emotional testimony marking LeBlanc's long history with the parish.
“You have inspired a whole generation of women that they can compete and succeed in a man’s world,” said Casso said.
Parish President Clint Cointment gave his own testimonial, and in a proclamation named her Ascension Parish treasurer emeritus.
According to the proclamation, LeBlanc, a lifelong resident of Ascension Parish, began her career of public service with the Ascension Parish Police Jury in 1973, first with the parish’s CETA Administration, and then as assistant to the parish secretary-treasurer.
She was named secretary-treasurer in 1984, and when the Home Rule Charter took effect in 1994, the first parish president, Tommy Martinez, appointed LeBlanc as the first chief administrative officer of parish government, a post she held from 1994 until 2000. In 2000 she accepted the position of chief financial officer/treasurer for Ascension Parish, and in this post she continues today, upholding the trust and confidence of the people of Ascension Parish, the proclamation states.
While maintaining a distinguished career in Ascension Parish government, LeBlanc has also served as a board member with numerous financial and civic organizations, including the Ascension Parish Sales & Use Tax Authority, the Louisiana Parochial Retirement System, Government Finance Officers Association (both state and national), NACo’s County Administrator’s Organization, Louisiana Association of Parish Administrators. She was a member of Leadership Ascension’s first class in 1996, and was a past member of their Alumni Board and of the East Ascension Rotary Club.
Under her guidance and leadership, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has recognized the Finance Department with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for 9 consecutive years and the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 12 consecutive years.