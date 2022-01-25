A team that is led by seniors is usually a successful one and that is the case for the St. Amant boys’ basketball team.
“Our strength is that we are a senior laden group, they have faced a ton of challenges over the years,” said coach Travis Uzee.
Uzee is in his ninth year as coach of the Gators, and the program has been very successful under his leadership. “We finished 21-6 last season, won a first round playoff game and lost to eventual state runner-up, Natchitoches Central, in the second round. We have had six consecutive years of 20 or more wins,” Uzee said.
Last years’ success was a team effort but parish MVP, Jakobe Singleton, has graduated and left a void. “Jakobe was so valuable and versatile, he could handle the ball, drive, rebound on both ends, plus block shots and get deflections,” Uzee said.
The Gators do return five members of last years rotation. “We return four seniors in Jah’leel Ester, Trace Forbes, Brayden Kuriger and Colby Ester as well as (junior) Letavian Crockett,” Uzee said.
More senior leadership in players, Kobe Green, RJ Gray and Brandon Spruill return for the Gators. The Gators are in district 5-5A, one of the deepest districts in 5A.
“We believe that is our district is as good any district in the state, loaded with talent and great coaching. Each team presents a different challenge that we must be prepared for if we want a chance to win,” the coach said.
Every coach and his staff have a philosophy that they instill in their players and the Gators are no different. “We have changed our philosophy over the last two years, we have built our program in three pillars or defining elements of our play style. Those pillars are disrupt, run and flow. Our goal is to disrupt the other teams’ rhythm and time, our offense is based on getting out and running, we never want the ball to stop moving, we value sprinting, playing with space and sharing the ball,” Uzee said.
With the amount of seniors that have playing experience, games that are tight and contested are not going to rattle this group. “Each of these seniors have experience, this adds to our depth and overall team unity,” Uzee said.
The Gators are 15-9 overall and 28th in the 5A rankings; the top 32 make the playoffs.