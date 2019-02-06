The Ascension Fund is accepting grant applications through May 1 for the 2019-20 school year.
All educators within the Ascension Parish Public Schools are encouraged to apply. The grants are open to all fields of study with the intent to support innovative and creative methods of learning for our students.
The Ascension Fund offers two types of grants: individual teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and school impact grants of $2,500.
For information or to apply, visit ascensionfund.com or call Jennifer deFrances at (225) 290-3322.