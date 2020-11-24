Jeremee Gant is opening Brightway, The Jeremee Gant Agency on Monday in Gonzales.
Before opening his Gonzales office, Gant is operating the agency from his home in Gonzales. Plans call for the office to open in coming months, according to a news release.
“I’m thrilled to open a business that allows me to help my friends and neighbors protect their financial futures,” said Gant. “As a Brightway Agency owner, I’m able to shop from more choices of top-rated insurance brands and provide expert advice to help my clients get the coverage they need at the best price.”
Originally from Chicago, Gant moved to Louisiana his sophomore year of high school. He is married with three children.
“Jeremee knows the south Louisiana market and his community, and we are ecstatic to partner with him to open our first agency in Gonzales,” said Brightway President and CEO Michael Miller. “Brightway provides agency owners, like Jeremee, with holistic business support that frees up their time to focus on helping their customers and growing their business.”
Brightway, The Jeremee Gant Agency, offers customized home, condo, renters, flood, personal articles, auto, RV, motorcycle, boat, life and umbrella insurance policies from numerous insurance brands, including Progressive, Safeco, National General, La Citizens, Wright Flood, Foremost, Hagerty, SageSure, American Modern and many more, the release stated. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday by appointment.
For more information about Brightway, The Jeremee Gant Agency, visit BrightwayJeremeeGant.com or call (225) 478-0808.