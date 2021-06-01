DP1_6945.jpg

LSU Law holds a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 and Class of 2020 on May 15, 2021 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on the LSU campus

 Provided photo

On May 15, LSU Law recognized 181 students during Commencement exercises. Among those honored, 180 are candidates for the Juris Doctor degree. Some 136 of the students are candidates for the Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law, while nine students are candidates for the Graduate Certificate in Energy Law and Policy. One student is a candidate for a Master of Laws degree.

LSU Law held a commencement ceremony for Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020 graduates at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on the LSU campus. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick of the United States District Court, Middle District of Louisiana, delivered the keynote address, and other speakers included Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer, LSU Law Interim Dean Lee Ann Wheelis Lockridge, and LSU President Tom Galligan.

A listing of the candidate's name below does not necessarily represent the successful completion of the degree(s).

See a gallery of photos from the ceremony at www.law.lsu.edu/galleries/news/nggallery/news/may-15-2021-lsu-law-commencement.

J.D. = Juris Doctor

C.L. = Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law

G.C.E.L.P. = Graduate Certificate in Energy Law and Policy

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs

Bailey Hennesy, J.D./C.L.

Holden

Fabian Holden Chance Edwards, J.D./C.L.

Maurepas

Sydney Jeanne St Pierre, J.D./C.L.

Walker

Hailey Marie Clark, J.D./C.L.

Tangipahoa Parish

Amite

Morgan Taylor Sharp, J.D./C.L.

