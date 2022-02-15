Gonzales is celebrating its 100th birthday this spring with contests, music, a fun run and the opening of a time capsule buried 25 years ago.
The city's celebration starts April 22 and continues through April 24, Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.
"I'm glad I've made it to mark the city's big birthday," Arceneaux said.
The city's last birthday celebration was held to celebrate its 75th anniversary. During the event, city officials buried a time capsule and Arceneaux said he can't wait to see what was buried. The weekend will kick off with a live broadcast showing the opening of the capsule.
There will be arts and crafts, a 5K and Family Fun Run, music concerts and performances, Jambalaya cooking contests, fireworks and a non-denominational community prayer service, just to name a few.
More information on event sponsorship, festivities and applications for arts and crafts vendors, runners and contest cooks, can be found at the city's website www.GonzalesLA100.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @GonzalesLA100. Mark your calendars and come out to celebrate our 100 years in the making!