Kim Christy, of Prairieville, has announced her candidacy for the District 7 seat on the Ascension Parish Council.
A retired FBI Agent and fifth generation Prairieville native, Christy, 56, said she has been a passionate advocate on many of the most important issues facing Ascension Parish.
“Through my local civic engagement in the parish, I’ve learned about the glaring infrastructure issues in Ascension,” Christy said. “I decided to run after listening to my fellow Ascension Parish neighbors share their concerns and aspirations for our parish. And I am committed to District 7 because its home.”
In a campaign announcement, Christy, a graduate of LSU with a bachelor's degree in accounting, stressed her experience working national and international investigations with multiple agencies and credited that for her developed organizing, planning, project management and decision-making skills.
In addition to infrastructure, Christy highlighted government efficiency as a central campaign theme and said "government waste must be eliminated while promoting fiscal transparency and accountability." She believes financial transparency by the parish will foster trust in government and that trust strengthens government’s ability to govern.
“This election is about the direction of our parish. The lack of sufficient infrastructure affects our quality of life and the character of our communities,” Christy said. “The needs and aspirations of our citizenry have been ignored by our elected officials for years. We need leadership that addresses those needs and explores those aspirations. That’s why I’m running.”