Check out these events at area branches of the Ascension Parish Library.
LEPERS IN LOUISIANA: Elizabeth Schexnyder, curator of the National Hansen’s Disease Museum in Carville, will discuss the history of the National Leprosarium in Carville at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville, 500 Mississippi St. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
EXPLORE CIRCUITRY: Children in second grade and up will have an opportunity to create machines with littleBits components at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling.
The swappable littleBits circuit boards must stay at the library for future programs, so participants are encouraged to take photos of their creations. For information, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
WOMEN FOR LITERACY: Monica Irving and Wanda August of the Ascension Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. recently presented a "Women for Literacy" program at the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville. The speakers shared the important role education has played in their lives and discussed how education impacts a community. Participants also learned about the free educational resources available at the Ascension Parish Library. For information on programs, please call the Ascension Parish Library at (225) 622-3339 in Galvez, (225) 647-3955 in Gonzales, (225) 473-8052 in Donaldsonville, and (225) 673-8699 in Dutchtown.
CAJUN COUNTRY QUILTERS: Members of the Cajun Country Quilters of Gonzales will present a pillowcase class at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Attendees need basic sewing skills and need to bring the following: a sewing machine with a manual, attachments, sewing needles, neutral colored thread, scissors, a seam ripper, straight pins, and, if possible, an extension cord. Because the class lasts through lunch time, feel free to bring a sack lunch as well. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. It will be at Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 26. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.