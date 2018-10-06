CONVENT — In February, the St. James Parish Council adopted a sweeping drainage master plan for its east bank as a homegrown response to a proposed federal hurricane protection levee that would stop near the parish line.
Worried that water could be pushed into the unprotected parts of the parish by the West Shore Levee in St. John the Baptist Parish, the council formed a task force that finished the new master plan of local projects this year.
In early August, council members agreed to put a 30-year, 7-mill property tax on the Dec. 8 ballot to fund around $43 million in work for both sides of the parish, only to pull back last week.
At least one councilman disagrees with the administration about which project to pursue. Meanwhile, several officials, including the parish president, wonder how much St. James can get for its plans from the $3 billion in federal flood protection money coming to the state.
But St. James Parish President Timmy Roussel warned the council Wednesday before its vote on the tax that eventually St. James must contribute.
"I honestly believe that the feds and the state will not fund our flood protection needs in totality," he said.
He said the parish's residents will at some point have to commit to funding as their neighbors have done in Ascension and St. John parishes.
For decades, Ascension has had sales and property taxes for drainage and flood protection.
In April 2017, St. John residents voted nearly 2-1 for a 30-year, 7-mill property tax for that parish's $50 million share of the West Shore Levee's construction and for long-term maintenance.
The levee will protect the swampy back sides of St. John and St. Charles parishes from hurricane surge in lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas and offer lesser ring levees for parts of St. James.
Through more robust levees, pumps and other improvements, St. James' master plan proposes tiers of options with increasing sophistication, ranging from $30 million to $458 million. All are aimed at blocking surge from Maurepas.
Aides to U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, have already told local officials to get their wish lists ready for $1.2 billion expected to come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The HUD money is in addition to $1.4 billion through U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that Congress approved earlier this year. That pot includes $760 million to fully fund the West Shore Levee upfront, though the state must pay back 35 percent over 30 years.
The West Shore project, which will include gates and pumps, will build 17.5 miles of levee and a 1-mile flood wall from the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles to the Hope Canal in St. John. The Corps issued its key chief's report in mid-2015 and got approval in 2016 to proceed, but Roussel said the announcement in July of full funding came as a surprise.
Some St. James council members who have worked on the parish drainage plan said they want to know more about the parish ring levees under the West Shore project.
"We need to understand what are we finally going to look at before we go to the residents (for a tax)," St. James Parish Councilman Jason Amato said.
According to a Corps report, the West Shore project will add 3.8 miles of 6.5-foot-high ring levees around Lutcher, Gramercy and Grand Point in eastern St. James. The main West Shore levee would be 8 to 15 feet high initially.
The project also will add 145 gates to block surge from moving through open drainage culverts under La. 3125. The gates will allow the highway, which is elevated on a dirt berm, to serve as a kind of levee. The Corps further proposes elevating some homes and putting berms around some buildings.
Under the now stalled tax plan, Roussel had propsed spending $30 million for a different east bank project, using Airline Highway as a levee in the same way the Corps' plan would use La. 3125.
Major control gates would halt surge from backing up into waterways that run under Airline but also have pumps to remove rainfall behind the highway, unlike the West Shore projects's plan for St. James.
Councilman Alvin "Shark" St. Pierre had pressed to investigate a third concept that would largely track the ring levees in the Corps' West Shore plan but also proposes levees twice as high and includes pump stations.
On Wednesday, St. Pierre charged that Roussel secretly undermined $1 million the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority had budgeted for engineering of that levee idea. He and other Parish Council members had been pressing Roussel to pursue the money.
"I just think you misled me, the council and east bank task force, the residents ... all I asked for was a shot to get some engineering to see if this would even fly," St. Pierre said.
Roussel said he tried to get the money but CPRA and local levee district officials told him and St. Pierre in August that the levee engineering wasn't being funded to help with the West Shore Levee.
"So, all their projects are going to be pushed to the side and all the money that was in that budget are going to go toward the West Shore project," Roussel said.
He added that the plan St. Pierre wants explored could be far more expensive than the parish's $57 million figure, based on estimates from the Corps.
In a statement Thursday, the CPRA said it was reallocating the levee engineering and other funds to pay for $48 million in land and other costs that the federal government isn't providing for the West Shore Levee, "so this much-needed project can be built."