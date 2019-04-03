Barbelle Beauty Fitness.jpg

Among those at the ribbon-cutting for Barbelle Beauty Fitness in Prairieville are, from left, Christalyn Delaney, of EFCU Financial; Terri Kaahui, of Life Source Services; Tonya Renee White and Keioca Long, of EFCU Financial; Saisha Monet, of Barbelle Beauty Fitness; Tommy Martinez, a regional representative for U.S. Sen John Kennedy; Barbelle Beauty Fitness owner Brandi LeBlanc; Barker Dirmann, of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce; Monty Buckles of the Louisiana Federal Credit Union; Tim Bergstresser of the Jambalaya Trade Exchange; Barbelle Beauty Fitness client Christy Stutzman with her son Nolan; Rachel Vallot, of Pelican State Credit Union; Kelly Kelt, of Express Employment Professionals; and Nina Wager, of Camp Bow-Wow.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Barbelle Beauty Fitness LLC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 19 to celebrate its opening at 36483 Perkins Road, Suite C, Prairieville.

Brandi LeBlanc, owner of Barbelle Beauty Fitness LLC., specializes in training men and women of all ages. A certified personal trainer, she offers one-on-one personal training, as well as group sessions/specialty classes, bootcamps and nutrition programs. 

Among those at the ribbon-cutting were Tommy Martinez, a regional representative for U.S. Sen John Kennedy, and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann. 

For information about Barbelle Beauty Fitness, call (225) 210-7813, email brandi@barbellebeautyfitness.com or visit www.facebook.com/barbellebeautyfitness101 

