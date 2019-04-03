Barbelle Beauty Fitness LLC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 19 to celebrate its opening at 36483 Perkins Road, Suite C, Prairieville.
Brandi LeBlanc, owner of Barbelle Beauty Fitness LLC., specializes in training men and women of all ages. A certified personal trainer, she offers one-on-one personal training, as well as group sessions/specialty classes, bootcamps and nutrition programs.
Among those at the ribbon-cutting were Tommy Martinez, a regional representative for U.S. Sen John Kennedy, and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Barker Dirmann.
For information about Barbelle Beauty Fitness, call (225) 210-7813, email brandi@barbellebeautyfitness.com or visit www.facebook.com/barbellebeautyfitness101