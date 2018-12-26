The 2019 president of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana, Chad LeBlanc, presented an appreciation plaque to the outgoing president, Joan Aleman, during the society's Christmas party Dec. 8.
The plaque reads, “In appreciation for years of dedicated service and leadership to our society. Your work to promote and preserve our heritage honors our ancestors and inspires us all to continue in that endeavor.”
For information about the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana, visit canaryislanders.org or email president@canaryislanders.org.