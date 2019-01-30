Thursday
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School, Donaldsonville. The Ascension Catholic Elementary School, preK-3 to sixth grade, is holding an open house in the library at 618 Iberville St., Donaldsonville and the high school, 311 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, also is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the high school computer lab. Call (225) 473-9227.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
CROCHET BOOKMARK: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. This is the last class of the series. (225) 473-8052.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
SOUTH CENTRAL LIVESTOCK SHOW: All day Thursday through Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. 4-H and FFA students from throughout the region will be exhibiting livestock.
Tuesday
DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: 3 p.m., Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive, Baton Rouge. The River Road African American Museum is hosting a screening of "River Road Slave Burial Grounds," which highlights the efforts to save two unmarked slave cemeteries in Ascension Parish.
Wednesday
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Feb. 7
BLACK HISTORY MONTH TALK: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Ashland-Belle Helene Plantation, Darrow. Food historian Dr. Jessica Harris, an expert in diaspora cooking, is speaking as part of the River Road African American Museum's 25th anniversary celebration. The program is hosted by the Shell Black Network Group at Shell Geismar.