Gautreau-Williams Post 81 of the American Legion honored select recent high school graduates through the Legion’s School Award Medal Program.
Legionnaires John Herren and Allan Litton presented the awards to Wyatt Bercegeay and Kendal Alveres, of East Ascension High School; Oscar Romero and Rosemary Ngari, of Dutchtown High School; Micah Daggs and Maci Ann Schexnayder, of Ascension Catholic High School; Tyson Cowart and Blaire Peterson, of St. Amant High School; and Madison Marquette and Joshua Porrier, of Ascension Christian High School.
Each honoree received a certificate and a medal. The medals bear the Marine Corps motto “Semper Fidelis” and the six traits recipients must exemplify: courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. The American Legion has presented the awards since 1926, with candidates voted upon by a school’s faculty and members of the candidates’ graduating class. One boy and one girl are selected from each class.