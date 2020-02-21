The state and Baton Rouge chapters of the NAACP called Friday for the immediate resignation of 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc after the disclosure of private text messages in which authorities say she used a racial slur.
Both groups plan an electronic campaign against the judge and say they intend to organize protests at whatever office she is present at in an effort to force LeBlanc's resignation, a top official with one of the civil rights groups said.
"This act shows a blatant disrespect for members of the African American Community, and further shows Judge LeBlanc shouldn't be serving," the organizations said in a strongly worded joint statement Friday.
LeBlanc's office is in Napoleonville but she serves in courthouses in Assumption, Ascension and St. James parishes. She is an Ascension native. LeBlanc had court Friday in Gonzales, primarily civil matters.
Eugene Collins, president of the NAACP's Baton Rouge chapter, said his organization doesn't believe the judicial system can be unbiased if a judge is sitting on the bench who has used terms like "n-----" and "thug n-----."
The actual words were used in the copied messages but The Advocate is not publishing them.
He said the disclosure has forced the NAACP organizations to act.
"You can't do that in 2020 and the NAACP say nothing about it," Collins said.
Collins said the word "n-----" shouldn't be used by anyone in this day.
"We've been called n----- too long. This is a word that should be put to death. It should not come out of anybody's mouth," Collins added.
Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon provided scans of text messages Thursday from a cell number that LeBlanc was known to use. The images show the words "n-----" and "thug n-----" in reference to a black court employee and black sheriff's deputy. Falcon identified the names mentioned in the messages as referring to the employee and deputy.
The messages were taken from the cellphone of Falcon's former chief deputy, Capt. Bruce Prejean, according to an affidavit Prejean provided the sheriff.
Prejean has admitted to having an affair with LeBlanc between 2012 and 2016 and prosecutors are seeking to have LeBlanc removed from cases in Assumption due to the alleged relationship.
Both Prejean and LeBlanc are married to other people.
LeBlanc's attorney, Jill Craft, has denied LeBlanc sent the messages and claims they were altered. Craft didn't immediately respond to the NAACP statement Friday.
In the NAACP statement, the organizations say it is hard to believe "that anyone else would have access to a judge's phone while texting a Chief Criminal Deputy."
The groups says that if LeBlanc does not resign, she should be removed.
Though the Louisiana Supreme Court appointed a series of temporary judges while LeBlanc was on sick leave after news of the alleged affair broke last month, the high court has maintained her authority as judge. The court closed noon Friday and won't reopen until Wednesday, a spokeswoman said.
"The actions of Judge Jessie LeBlanc show that there is bias on the bench, and she should be removed from the bench for use of the word. Judge Jessie LeBlanc has failed, and she has shown a deplorable sense of morality," the NAACP statement.
District Attorney Ricky Babin said revelation of the inflammatory texts has required disclosures to at least 2,100 defendants in all three parishes where LeBlanc presides, including Ascension and St. James parishes.