Capital Area United Way is in full response mode following the impacts of Hurricane Ida to its 10-parish service area.
Part of the agency’s response will be accepting financial donations to support the immediate and long-term needs of the response and recovery of residents, particularly the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population.
“Capital Area United Way’s commitment to the community is ever more important before, during and after disasters,” said George Bell, president and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “Through our services like United Way 211/CAUW and our funded partners, we are working diligently to respond to this disaster, especially as power outages are prolonged.”
The Hurricane Ida Relief Fund received its first two corporate donations: one from The Mosaic Co. for $100,000 and Humana for $50,000. To make a donation, visit www.cauw.org/idarelief. You can also mail donations to Capital Area United Way, Attn: Hurricane Ida Relief Fund, 700 Laurel St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 or text Ida2021 to 313131.
Funds raised will support recovery operations while also working to further enhance United Way 211/CAUW’s response.
Those still in need of assistance can call United Way 211/CAUW for information concerning relief in their area. Since Aug. 27, in advance of Ida’s landfall, the agency's 211 service has responded to over 2,500 calls throughout the 10-parish service area and Assumption Parish, which falls under the United Way 211/CAUW service area. Top needs included disaster-related shelter services like sandbags, gas and shelter assistance; hurricane preparedness information; power outages; assistance with hotel payments; road closures; and food pantries.
To contact United Way 211/CAUW:
- Call: 211 or (225) 923-2114
- Text: Your ZIP code to 898-211 *Standard message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out.
- Search: Resources at www.cauw.org/united-way-2-1-1.
To volunteer for Ida recovery, visit Volunteer Louisiana at https://volunteerlouisiana.gov. If you would like to provide donated goods and supplies, email ashleym@cauw.org, and the agency can help coordinate to an established distribution site.
Capital Area United Way will continue to assist the needs of the community and respond as necessary. For the most up to date information, visit www.cauw.org/disaster.