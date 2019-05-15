Registration is open for boys and girls ages 5-12 for the Dutchtown High School Lady Griffins soccer camp, which will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 17-21 at the Dutchtown High School soccer fields, 13165 La. 73, Geismar.
The registration fee is $50 before June 17 or $60 on site. To register and pay online, visit https://osp.osmsinc.com/AscensionLA/. Players should bring a soccer ball, water, shin guards, cleats and tennis shoes. For information, email kris.ratcliff@apsb.org or cathleen.jackson@apsb.org.