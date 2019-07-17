The first orientation flight for two cadets from the Ascension Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol took off June 29 from Louisiana Regional Airport at Gonzales.
The cadets are Gabriel Carter, who attends Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, and Ethan James, who attends St. Amant High School.
Part of the cadet program of the CAP is the opportunity for cadets to take orientation flights and eventually pursue a private pilot's license. New cadets get two such orientation flights. For this orientation flight, the squadron Cessna C-172 was piloted by Major Phil Smith, the squadron commander.
Civil Air Patrol, the all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually.