Lee Ella Lambert Frederic, who will turn 101 in November, is Ascension Parish's honorary sheriff for October.
Frederic was born Nov. 30, 1918, and is an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church; she has been a member of the Catholic Daughters for more than 30 years.
Frederic married Daniel Frederic on May 26, 1936, and together they had four children: Daniel, Geraldine, Mae Doris and Carolyn.
Frederic centers her life on God and has instilled a sense of caring, loving, and hardworking values in her family.
“I take great pride in recognizing one of our most valuable residents,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said. “To live to be 100 years old is truly a blessing, and I wanted the opportunity to name her honorary sheriff."