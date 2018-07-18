The feathers, fringe and sequins flew Saturday as local community leaders cha-chaed, tangoed and quick-stepped across the stage to raise money for the Arc of East Ascension.
The annual Dancing for a Cause at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales showed off local talent from not only the competitors but also members of Center Stage Performing Arts Academy and members of the Arc Dancers, a troupe made up of people who received services from the Arc.
Judges choices honors went to Dr. Aimee Russo-Mounger, first place; Tressy Leindecker, second; and Kenny Foster, third.
The Event Night Fans’ Choice award went to Brandon Moran; and the Overall/Online Voting Fans’ Choice honor was awarded to Brett Arceneaux.
Beau Diez raised the most donations with Kenny Foster, and Moran also honored for their fundraising efforts. Liz Koh won for soliciting the most in-kind donations.
Other awards included:
• Most Sassy: Tina Knight and Casey Bundick
• Most Graceful: LeBrian Patrick and Christie Mayeux
• Most Energetic: Brett Arceneaux and Jessica Kennedy
• Most Daring: Tressy Leindecker and Dylon Hoffpauir
• Most Animated: Beau Diez and Alyssa Babin
• Most Enthusiastic: Kenny Foster and Kris Cangelosi
• Most Confident: Dr. Aimee Russo-Mounger and Leonard Augustus
• Most Entertaining: Brandon Moran and Hannah Hinson Willson
• Most Original: Tamiko Garrison and Leonard Augustus
• Most Sexy: LeBrian Patrick and Liz Koh
• Most Flirtatious: George Branigan and Rachel Carlino