The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 31- April 6:
March 31
Travis, Lamont: 122 B And L Drive, Napoleonville; Age: 37; simple assault
Eskind, Casey Paul: 12444 Jim Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of Schedule III CDS, possession of Schedule II CDS
Alsay, Christopher Anthony: 8344 Hackberry St., Sorrento; Age: 35; failure to appear-bench warrant, battery of a police officer; injury medical attention and resisting a police officer with force or violence
White, Nolan: 15344 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age: 59; second degree battery
Veitch, Alexandria: Unknown; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ruiz, Anazay: 41136 Wendy Drive, Prairieville; Age: 22; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Matte, Mistalyn Desiree: 12437 O'Neal Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, and failure to appear-bench warrant
Price, Kelly Lee Ann: 37117 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant
Valencia, Devante Treyvon: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; driving on roadway laned for traffic, and first offense operating while intoxicated
Bizette, Chad Robert: 9851 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 49; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Irwin, Theresa Claire: 41090 Dean St., Gonzales; Age: 34; battery of a police officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and child endangerment law
Joyner, Alayna: 36600 Pookey Lane, 19B, Prairieville; Age: 23; bond revocation, bond revocation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, and violations of protective orders
Gortman, Deara Leajah: 533 Nicholas St., Breaux Bridge; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant
Daphnis, Jeff: 567 Sharp Lane, Baton Rouge; Age: 27; simple battery and domestic abuse battery
Sharp, Brendan James: 8807 Hess Lane, Denham Springs; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Curry, Britaney R.: 41176 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace / violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/ aggravated assault, and domestic abuse aggravated assault
Kegley, Christopher: 22399 Gull St., Maurepas; Age: 37; surety, and five counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Wallace, Mercedes Dupree: 35780 Robert Washington Road, Geismar; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery
Pearson, Matthew Ryan: 17150 Acadia Way Ave., Prairieville; Age: 18; domestic abuse battery
Cole Jr., Alexander: 204 Church St., Donaldsonville; Age: 46; battery of a dating partner, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, resisting an officer, and criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Jacobs, Torey Andrea: 35780 Robert Washington Road, Geismar; Age: 41; domestic abuse battery
Neal, Jeremy: 1309 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales; Age: 48; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000
April 2
Benn, Jarren Avery: 9296 Water Tower St., Convent; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Daigle, Nicole: 606 W. New River St.; Age: 46; insulting or threatening an officer, simple escape; aggravated escape, disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant, and domestic abuse battery
Morris, Kenneth Austill: 644 Ray Weiland Drive, Baker; Age: 56; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Farley, Brandon Joseph: 43577 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Cox, Raymond Clennie: 23460 Ducan Lane, Bush; Age: 33; disturbing the peace / violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct, and simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
Buie, Byron T.: 18482 Manchac Point Road, Prairieville; Age: 65; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, criminal trespass/ all other aggravated assault with a firearm, and simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
April 3
Benn, Jarren Avery: 9296 Water Tower St., Convent; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant and first offense operating while intoxicated
Balfantz, Hunter Brady: 13491 K McCrory Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Garrison, Christopher: 712 Lessard St., Donaldsonville; Age: 51; domestic abuse battery
Earl Sr., Rodney Kevin: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Age 32; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Rodriguez, Julian: 624 N. Brown Avenue, Gonzales; Age 33; domestic abuse battery; strangulation (felony)
Clement, Maci Lynn: 45347 Tee Poe Lane, St. Amant; Age 25; failure to appear-bench warrant
Scott, Quanmaine J.: 19196 Burnside, Gonzales; Age: 27; theft less than $1,000
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 38270 N. Robert Wilson Road, Gonzales; Age: 53; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Devin: 708 Lizardi St., New Orleans; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Williams, Lindon: 708 Lizardi St., New Orleans; Age 27; failure to appear bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, and possession of Schedule II CDS
Avila, Oscar Daniel: 16389 Oakridge Drive, Prairieville; Age: 32; disturbing the peace / drunkenness, simple battery
Nelson, Cody Davon: 613 Saint Mary St., Napoleonville; Age: 33; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, expired driver’s license, no driver's license on person, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabis, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating vehicle while license is suspended, and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabis
Parr Jr., Derek Allen: 38506 Cal Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; hold for other agency, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule II CDS, prohibited acts, and drug paraphernalia
Lebeuf, Joshua Anthonio: 5548 St. Earn St., Baton Rouge; Age: 41; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft of a firearm, and simple burglary
Stingley, Ollie Leatha: 38108 Pauline St., Prairieville; Age: 45; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams and theft less than $1,000
Elwood, Dean Jacob: 39110 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; reckless operation, flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, and possession of heroin
April 4
Miller Jr., Jimmy Dean: 166 W. Wilkerson Ferry Road, Lucedale, Miss.; Age: 41; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Smith, Albert James: 25871 Shadowbrook, Denham Springs; Age: 36; parole violation, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, and illegal possession of stolen things $5,000, to $25,000
Mills, Derrick Christoper: 221 E. Weber St., Apt 4, Gonzales; Age: 43; hold for other agency
Saltzman, Jeremy T.: 16276 Timberstone Drive, Prairieville; Age: 26; violations of protective orders, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Payton, Natalie Nicole: 16572 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; resisting an officer, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV CDS, Possession of Schedule II CDS, and possession of heroin
Malain, Ryan T.: 10389 Mary’s Lane, St. Amant; Age: 33; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II CDS, possession of a Schedule IV CDS, and possession of heroin
Marshall, Clifton Pernell: 17244 Franklin Road, Prairieville; Age: 44; resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant, and simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
April 5
Farmer, Delarryn Earlmon: Unknown; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Phillip, Brian: 1133 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; battery of a dating partner
Cavalier, Jamie: 404 W. Thiroad St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction and failure to appear-bench warrant
Moran, Robert J.: 48396 Amite River Road, St. Amant; Age: 41; possession of heroin and possession of Schedule II CDS
Davis, Tamarcus Demoine: 745 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 42; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 and simple burglary
Youngblood, Sean M.:, 9170 Ester St., Convent; Age: 51; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, and theft less than $1,000
Remondet, Chantelle: 45046 Fontenot Road, St. Amant; Age: 19; domestic abuse battery
April 6
Netterville, Landon Nicholas: 12395 Thomassie Road, St. Amant; Age: 26; no motor vehicle insurance and possession of Schedule II CDS