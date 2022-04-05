Court cases filed in Ascension Parish March 14-18:
CIVIL SUITS
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Brant Minor Cedotal, Heather (individual on behalf of) Cedotal, Clint (individual on behalf of) Cedotal and Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., damages.
Alton Scott Jr. v. Darius Williams, breach of contract.
Hope Gorham v. Progressive Insurance Co., Lequita Jackson and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Nicholas Lee Babin, Leisa Nicole May, executory process.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Banks Rydell, promissory note.
Ryan L. Bowers v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Joseph (individual on behalf of) Smith and Latecia Smith v. Michael Paul Keller, General Insurance Co. and John Pizza Papa, damages.
Brianna Nicole Moser and Michael Vincent Moser v. of Matter, executory judgment.
Ascension Parish Of v. Gary Weatherford, miscellaneous.
Miranda R. Stumpf v. Louis W. Bergeron and USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Brian Washington, executory process.
US Bank National Association v. Donavan W. Verret, Michelle N. Verret aka Michelle N. Alicea Verret, executory process.
Taylor Baxter v. Louisiana State of Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Toriano Sims v. Bourgeous Michael Deputy, Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office, Sheriff Bobby Webre, John Doe and XYZ Insurance Co., damages.
Travis (individual on behalf of) Bourque v. Allison Bennett, Geico Secure Insurance Co. and State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Business First Bankshares dba B1Bank v. Harmon Olson Rodger III, executory process.
National Collegiate Student Loan v. Tiffany R. Hebert, executory judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Milton Wayne Parker, executory process.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Michelle Renee Billeaud, executory process.
Arreyahn (individual on behalf of) Jones and Zyri Minor Bannister v. Geico Indemnity Co. and Kyle Lafferty, damages.
Gerald J. Main Jr., Hannah Main and Amber Main Gregoire v. Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., Geico Casualty Co., Estate of Clint R Cedotal, Estate of Brant Ceotal, Heather Cedotal, Estate of Brant Cedotal, Brant Cedotal, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance, Legacy Operating Co.LLC and Hospice Legacy, damages.
Tirzah Angelle Payne, Wardell (on behalf of a minor) Payne v. Jess Christopher Gile and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Brent Schexnayder and Karla Schexnayder v. Entergy Louisiana LLC, Patricia McConnell, ABC Insurance Co. and Def Insurance Co., open account.
Janice M. Thomas v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co and William Bourg, damages.
Jeremy (on behalf of) Walker, Robin (on behalf of) Walker v. Samuel Smith, Deshaun Smith, RPM Pizza LLC, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. and Sedgwick Claims Management Services, damages.
Jaheim Miller and Banks Ry Darren v. Old American Indemnity Co. and Shenon Miller, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Oanh K. Olvera v. Juan O. Olvera, divorce.
Azetha Joseph Winding v. John Lee Winding, divorce.
Adrienne Marie White v. David White, divorce.
Monique Joseph Butler v. Denzel Wilbert Butler, divorce.
Tina Rios Henry v. Johnny Ray Henry, divorce.
Kaylyn Michelle Burgess v. Brent Paul Burgess, divorce.
Shannon Harrison Ehrmann v. David E. Ehrmann Jr., divorce.
Maria Leticia Granados v. Jose Luis Granados Sr., divorce.
Patricia Hoyal v. Jeffery Henry Jr., divorce.
Morgan Mercedes Gardner v. Jesse James Cowart, divorce.
Jacob Lee Fowler v. Marley Rae Frakes Fowler, divorce.
Kristi Giambrone Arnold v. Bret Wayne Arnold, divorce.
Christopher Dunavant v. Devienne Dunavant, divorce.
Ben Derek Taylor and Breanna Babin Taylor v. Regime Matrimonial, matrimonial agreement.
Delauren Crochet Owen v. Brett S. Owen, divorce.
Alicia Hart Jackson v. Corey Lamar Jackson, divorce.
Ferrell Joseph Strode v. Iesha Sims Strode, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Gary Paul Chedville
Succession of Nancy A. Seemann
Succession of Pamela S. Tewell
Succession of Purvis Paul Hebert, Nora Tracy Hebert