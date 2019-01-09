Twenty-two Ascension Public Schools employees earned advanced degrees in December in educational leadership and curriculum and instruction from various universities, including LSU, LSU Shreveport, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, University of Louisiana at Monroe, University of Nevada, Reno and Grand Canyon University.
- East Ascension High Spanish teacher Lizalis Auzenne earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
- Marissa Bejarano-Fernbaugh, an English language specialist at both Dutchtown High and St. Amant High, earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with a concentration in English as a second language from LSU Shreveport.
- Dutchtown Primary fourth-grade teacher Sarah Blank earned a master’s degree from NSU in curriculum and instruction
- Jelice Chatman, a master teacher at G.W. Carver Primary, earned a master’s degree in educational leadership.
- Duplessis Primary mentor teacher Leslie Davidson also earned a master’s degree from Southeastern in educational leadership.
- East Ascension High Spanish teacher Caroline Evers earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern.
- Prairieville Middle teacher Staci Felder earned a master's degree in educational leadership, with a concentration in administration and supervision, from Southeastern.
- Central Primary teacher Sally Franklin earned a master’s degree from Southeastern in educational leadership.
- Noelle Graham, the lead special education teacher at Central Primary, earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at LSU Shreveport.
- Chelsie Griffin, a teacher at Lowery Elementary, earned a master’s degree from LSU in curriculum and instruction.
- East Ascension High math teacher Dawn Johnson earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern.
- Dutchtown Primary pre-kindergarten teacher Kelly Landry earned a master's degree from UL-Lafayette in curriculum and instruction with an instructional specialist concentration.
- East Ascension High art teacher Jeannine Lenox earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern.
- April McCready, a teacher at Lake Elementary, earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from UL-Monroe.
- St. Amant High teacher Monique Moore earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern.
- Michalyn Ourso, a teacher at Lake Elementary, earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern.
- Assistant director of bands David M. Schwartz, who works at Dutchtown High, earned a master’s degree in music in wind conducting from the University of Nevada, Reno.
- St. Amant High teacher Dwayne A. Thomassee earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern.
- NaKesha A. Vernon, a Duplessis Primary teacher, earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Grand Canyon University.
- Administrative intern Barry Whittington Jr., who works at Prairieville Primary and Dutchtown Middle, earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from LSU.
- Instructional supervisor Jaimee Williams, an Ascension Public Schools employee of 14 years, earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Southeastern.
- Central Middle teacher Sha’Myra Williams earned a master's degree in educational leadership, with a concentration in administration and supervision, from Southeastern.