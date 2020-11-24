Todd Sterling leaned over as he pointed his cellphone at a sign on the wall of the River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville.
Sterling, the president of the museum's board of directors, waited a few seconds before a new phone app for the museum's Rural Roots of Jazz popped up on the screen.
As Sterling scrolled and clicked on his phone, museum exhibit curator Taneka Jones gave instructions on how to navigate through the app's virtual tour of its new Rural Roots of Jazz exhibit.
Sterling, other board members and longtime supporters of the museum gathered Nov. 14 outside the museum to test the new app and visit the updated indoor exhibit.
The new app was created by Jones in response to the coronavirus restrictions.
"Since most people can't come to us, we wanted to bring the museum to them," said museum director and co-founder Darryl Hambrick.
Hambrick took over running the museum when his sister and co-founder Kathe Hambrick Jackson retired a few years ago.
Darryl Hambrick said since COVID-19 spread across the state, the museum has closed and opened from time to time for small tours by appointment.
The museum, which was founded 26 years ago at Tezcuco Plantation and moved to Donaldsonville after a fire destroyed the original site, sits on Charles Street in Donaldsonville and has a second site not far away. Plans also call to turn the former site of the True Friends Hall to a dedicated site for jazz and other exhibits related to the music of the area.
The new app is in a testing phase and will be available to the public soon, Jones said. The virtual tour lets visitors listen and watch interviews with jazz legends and other musicians from the blues, gospel and other genres of music.
Jones said the virtual tour gives people a chance to learn about jazz and other information presented in the museum without having to actually drive to Donaldsonville.
"It gives us a chance to share the work of this museum with more people and expand our outreach," Jones said.
At the recent presentation, musician John Gray pulled out his trumpet and cornet to talk about the history of locally born musician John "King" Oliver and the instruments he played.
Gray played a few selections made famous by Oliver, who is credited as being Louis Armstrong's mentor.
That's the kind of information Jones hopes to share with people visiting the app or the museum's website for virtual tours.
Some of the information included in the virtual tour was collected over the year by Jackson, Jones said.
"We have the information, and it's my job to get it out to as many people as possible," Jones said.
Until the app is more widely available, visit the museum's website at africanamericanmuseum.org/virtual-tours/