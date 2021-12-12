The sky was a little lighter, the stars a little brighter and the smiles bigger after Gonzales officials flipped on the lights Dec. 7 at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Santa Claus joined the city staff elves and Mrs. Claus for the tree lighting in front of City Hall.
They all stayed after the ceremony for Christmas photos and Christmas lists from the kids.
Whether they were naughty or nice, children were given a few gifts from Santa, who sat next to the city's live, 36-foot tree.
The annual event kicks off the Christmas season every year. Because of COVID-19, however, events have been scaled down and the festivities were all held outside in front of the City Hall for safety and health concerns.
Attendance also was slimmer at this year’s event. About 75 children and their parents showed up to talk to Santa and see the displayed tree light up. Peering up to the top of the tree, revelers enjoyed the lighting of about 300 LED lights and many red and gold ornaments. The traditional holiday tree was grown in Indiana and purchased in Lafayette.
It was a prelude to the Jambalaya Festival Association's Christmas Parade held Sunday.
“It was gratifying once again to have our annual tree lighting event,” said Mayor Barney Arceneaux. “It was good to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they visited with Santa. With all the problems with the pandemic and flooding, this event brought out happiness and the Christmas spirit that all families should be celebrating this time of year."