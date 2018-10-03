The Ascension Parish School Board expressed its appreciation for football jamboree sponsors Eatel Corp., Hughes Insurance and Duckroost Deli and Seafood.
Eatel sponsors the middle school football jamboree, and Hughes Insurance and Duckroost Deli and Seafood sponsor the high school football jamboree games.
Eatel has been sponsoring middle school jamborees for the past three years. Each year, it has donated $1,000 to cover security for the event. Along with its sponsorship of the middle school jamborees, Eatel also sponsors athletics for Donaldsonville, Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant high schools.
Hughes Insurance and Duckroost Seafood donate a combined $4,000 and feed freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams at their respective games. Each high school receives $1,000 for its athletic programs.