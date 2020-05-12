An animal rescue group will hold its third pet food giveaway, to help pet owners during the pandemic, on Saturday at Blue Bayou Water Park and Dixie Landin.'
At its last event, in April, the nonprofit Rescue Alliance, based in Gonzales, handed out 4,500 pounds of dog food and 3,000 pounds of cat food, Director Jonathan Henriques said.
"We're just trying to help people who may be considering giving up their pet or even considering abandoning them, because they can't afford to feed them," Henriques said Tuesday.
The group is asking anyone who can donate pet food for the upcoming event to bring it to the official drop-off point at the Petstar Animal Care clinic at 38432 W. Airline Drive in Prairieville, prior to Saturday.
Rescue Alliance, founded last year to search for and rescue lost or abandoned pets, "is a very new organization, but we're trying to help the community as best we can" during the coronavirus crisis, Henriques said.
"We have come to realize this need is going to be around until the economy stabilizes," he said.
The pet food distribution to be held Saturday at Blue Bayou, at18142 Perkins Road East, will begin at noon and continue until supplies run out, Henrique said.