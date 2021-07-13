Rescue Alliance and Petsmart are hosting their first weeklong adoption event in 2021 July 19-25 as part of @PetSmartCharities National Adoption Week.
Rescue Alliance leaders are hoping the adoption will make an impact among the abandoned and neglected kittens and cats looking for home.
People who've adopted pets often ask the question, "Who rescued who?," according to a news release. Studies show owning a pet can have many health benefits, both mental and physical.
"If the idea of adopting a new friend isn't convincing enough, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says adopting an animal can lower your blood pressure and increase the amount of exercise and socializing you do," the release said.
Rescue Alliance's adoption event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at Petsmart, 40451 Lowes Ave., Gonzales.
Anyone who cannot adopt but would like to help can drop off pet food and other pet care items or make a monetary donation during the event.
In addition, to donate, visit Rescue Alliance's Amazon store list is https://a.co/aZUj43r or make a monetary donation to
http://paypal.me/rescuealliance, Venmo at @Rescue-Alliance or Cash app at $RescueAlliance.