With uncertainty about how the 2020 school year will look, there's one thing that hasn't changed: the need for students to have pencils, paper, books, binders and other school supplies.
Volunteer Ascension's 23rd annual School Tools Drive fills the need for many students each year.
The sixth annual Stuff the Truck campaign to raise money and supplies for the drive will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 120 E. Cornerview Road, Gonzales.
A fire truck will be parked in front of All About Insurance. All donors will received a free plate of pastalaya.
Volunteer Ascension's School Tools Drive provides several other ways for people to support its efforts to provide school supplies to area students.
Residents can visit its comprehensive list of the most requested school supply items on Amazon at https://a.co/aLxkXOS.
Donations for the drive can be made by visiting www.mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.
Volunteer Ascension will hold a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 in front of Eatel Corp on E. Worthey Road, Gonzales.
Volunteer Ascension volunteers will sort, pack and see to the delivery of the supplies to students through eighth grade.
For more information, call (225) 644-7655.