Happy New Year
Well, I can't wait for that ball to drop this year. Out with the old and in with the new. This year has been hard for most of us. Hurricanes, pandemic, economic troubles and a not-so-good LSU season.
But, I've got a good feeling about 2021. It may be a rough first quarter, but hopefully, things will start to improve next summer.
Here's hoping you and yours have a great New Year.
Let’s make a scarf
Looking to stay fashionably warm this winter? There’s no better way than with a stylish scarf that you can crochet yourself with your friends at Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville. Beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 and lasting for three consecutive Thursdays, this workshop will show you how to crochet a scarf using the easy pattern in single crochet. Experienced and novices are welcome. Materials will be provided. Registration is required, so call (225) 473-8052 to reserve your spot.
Sweet potato seed sale
The LSU AgCenter’s Sweet Potato Research Station produces foundation sweet potato seed annually. These seed potatoes are to be bedded in the row to produce “slips” or cuttings, which are then transplanted to the field to produce the crop. All varieties are certified to be free of viruses. The varieties available for sale include Beauregard B-63, Beauregard B-14, Orleans, Evangeline, Bellevue, Bayou Belle, O’Henry, Porto Rico and Texas Porto Rico. The top two varieties recommended for our area are Beauregard B-63 and Evangeline. Additional variety information can be found on the Sweet Potato Research Station website, www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/research_stations/sweetpotato/.
The cost of a 40 pound box of seed potatoes is $18.50 for Beauregard and Evangeline; and $25.00 for all other varieties. Call Mariah Simoneaux at the LSU AgCenter for more information or to place an order at (225) 621-5799. Orders must be placed by Jan. 8. Potatoes will be ready for pick up in mid-February.