VFW plans chili cook-off
Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 is looking for cooking teams and sponsors for its Feb. 5 chili cook-off.
The cooking begins at 8 a.m. with teams vying for trophies in three categories: Judges Division, People's Choice and Best Decorated. The chili will be served starting at 11 a.m., with a $10 fee.
For information on entering a team or becoming a sponsor, email the chili committee at 3693vfw@gmail.com.
COVID-19 vaccinations available at Gonzales Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit and Albertson's have partnered to give ages five and older free vaccines in Ascension Parish. The pop-up vaccination clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Gonzales Health Unit. Organizers ask those planning to attend to bring their insurance or Medicaid card if available. Insurance is not mandatory. Parents of children should have their I.D. and driver's license.
On Saturday, Feb. 12, 21 days after the first dose, a second dose will be scheduled.
On-site consent forms will be provided and online at ascensionparish.net. Residents may call the health center at (225) 450-1006 for any questions or concerns.
The heath unit is at 1024 SE Ascension Complex Blvd. in Gonzales.
Art Break
If you are a teen between ages 12 and 18 who likes to free draw, are a coloring fanatic or are just in need of a break, then this is for you. Relax, snack and color at Ascension Parish Library’s Art Break at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Dutchtown and in Galvez. The library will provide art supplies, coloring sheets and refreshments — all you have to do is show up. For more information, call the library or visit myapl.org.
Mason jar snow globes
If you are between the ages of 12 and 18, come chill out at Ascension Parish Library and create your own winter wonderland inside an upcycled mason jar at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Dutchtown and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in Galvez.
Author Visit at the Library
Join the staff at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown for an author visit with Kevin A. Rodrigue at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, as he discusses his most recent book. In his book "If Only That Tree Could Talk," Rodrigue talks about the history of Louisiana from the perspective of a plantation live oak. Although fictionalized, the tree’s stories are based on actual historical pictures, letters and speeches featuring real people who had tremendous impacts on the Pelican State. Rodrigue, a history teacher and native Louisianan, has always enjoyed telling stories of Louisiana’s past. A book signing will follow the presentation. Registration required. Call (225) 673-8699 to register.
Sell Online with e-commerce Tools Webinar
Learn how to sell your products online and how to list your products for free with your Google Business Profile and Merchant Center during this Grow with Google virtual workshop led by a Google-supported trainer at noon Tuesday, Jan. 25. Discover how to sell products on your website using an e-commerce store built with Shopify and explore helpful tools to stand out online, such as Local Opportunity Finder and Grow My Store. Advance registration required. Visit Ascension Parish Library’s Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresources.com and click on the banner to register. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call (225) 647-3955.
Grow with Google webinars are sponsored by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and the Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library is a Silver partner with the Grow with Google Partner Program. This program helps organizations host trainings for local business owners on how to use digital tools to be successful online and ensures that the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone.