The English Learners program in Ascension Public Schools is taking steps toward serving students' parents and others in the community, as part of its efforts to ensure quality communication with the children's relatives and neighbors.
Recent steps include creation of a Facebook page that provides Spanish-speaking parents and community members with information about activities going on in class with their students and other important facts, a news release said. Also, the EL staff is organizing weekly classes in English as a second language for parents and others; these classes will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in the cafetorium of East Ascension High School, 612 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales. Also, the parents of Ascension's English learners will also be invited to participate in EL Parent Nights beginning this month. These presentations, given in English and Spanish, will provide parents with valuable information about Ascension's English Learner program, school policies and procedures, and various resources that will help parents become active participants in their child’s learning. Parents will be informed of specific dates and locations by the schools.
Ascension's English Learners program is carried out by 10 EL teachers, six EL paraprofessionals and one EL lead teacher. These 17 EL staff members work with Title I coordinator Paulette Parker and supervisor of federal programs Latatia Johnson.
About 500 students in the Ascension Public Schools are in the English Learners program. The majority of those students speak Spanish, but about 10 percent speak other languages such as Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, Romanian, Turkish, Russian and Mayan.