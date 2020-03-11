On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the staff, residents, family and friends of Gonzales Healthcare Center celebrated Fat Tuesday with a festive Mardi Gras parade.
Each year, residents vote on a king and queen for their carnival celebration. The votes are tallied on Lundi Gras and the king and queen are announced the morning of the parade. This year, King Calvin McMorris and Queen Edna Johnson led the Gonzales Healthcare Krewe of joyful residents dressed in purple, green and gold as they tossed throws to the crowd along their route around the facility. Elaborate Mardi Gras masks, beads and decorated posters added to the aesthetics of the event.
“Our Mardi Gras parade was a celebration for the books,” said Yiesha January, administrator of the facility. “The residents truly enjoyed seeing their families and friends along the parade route.”
After the parade, residents, families and staff enjoyed live music, dancing, cake, ice cream and punch.