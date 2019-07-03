Cora Colvin, 6, front, visits the St. George Fire Department with her sister Ainsley, 9, back row left, and their friend Lauren Schuette, 8. The girls were invited by firefighter Meg Kling after Kling learned Cora wants to be a firefighter.
St. George firefighter Meg Kling talks to Lauren Schuette, 8, Cora Colvin, 6 and Ainsely Colvin, 9 during a recent visit to the fire station.
Anisley Colvin, 9, and friend Lauren Schuette, 8, wear bunker gear on a recent visit to the St. George fire station.
Cora Colvin, of Gonzales, uses a fire hose during a recent visit to the St. George Fire Department.