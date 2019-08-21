During LSU's summer commencement, 23 students graduated with honors, including two students who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
The University Medalists included Laura Lynette Tracy, a native of LaPlace, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences; and Chanelle Rose Trahan, of Baton Rouge, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.
Among the university’s 609 graduates were 16 LSU faculty and staff members. Of the 16 employees who graduated, one received a bachelor’s degree, one received a graduate certificate, seven earned master’s degrees and seven earned doctoral degrees.
August 2019 graduates included:
Ascension Parish
E. J. Ourso College of Business
Prairieville: Courtlenn Nicole Goudeau
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Donaldsonville: Johnaé Johntaesia Jones, Stephen Jarman Sullivan, Jordan Paul Zeringue
Geismar: Clay Michael Benedict
Gonzales: Carter Stephen Couvillion, Abraham Hatem Jr., Taylor Lyne Moore
Prairieville: Christina Marie Black, Benjamin Cade Melancon
College of Science
Prairieville: Sandra Chen
Graduate School
Master's
Gonzales: Bethany Lynn Broekhoven
Prairieville: Mark David Plonsky