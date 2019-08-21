During LSU's summer commencement, 23 students graduated with honors, including two students who received a University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.

The University Medalists included Laura Lynette Tracy, a native of LaPlace, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences; and Chanelle Rose Trahan, of Baton Rouge, who graduated from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

Among the university’s 609 graduates were 16 LSU faculty and staff members. Of the 16 employees who graduated, one received a bachelor’s degree, one received a graduate certificate, seven earned master’s degrees and seven earned doctoral degrees.

August 2019 graduates included:

Ascension Parish

E. J. Ourso College of Business

Prairieville: Courtlenn Nicole Goudeau

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Donaldsonville: Johnaé Johntaesia Jones, Stephen Jarman Sullivan, Jordan Paul Zeringue

Geismar: Clay Michael Benedict

Gonzales: Carter Stephen Couvillion, Abraham Hatem Jr., Taylor Lyne Moore

Prairieville: Christina Marie Black, Benjamin Cade Melancon

College of Science

Prairieville: Sandra Chen

Graduate School

Master's

Gonzales: Bethany Lynn Broekhoven

Prairieville: Mark David Plonsky

 

