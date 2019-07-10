The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail June 27-July 3:
June 27
Macklin, Kenika G.: 29, 1933 S. Ringer Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Harris Jr., Craig Darnell: 28, 305½ W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, expired driver’s license, expired motor vehicle insurance, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt.
Weatherford Jr., Roland K.: 26, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, 5, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Walker Jr., Grant: 45, 35304 Beverly Hills Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Powell Jr., Donald P.: 51, 15290 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things, misdemeanor theft, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, unauthorized use of a movable.
Miller, Tyler M.: 24, 40271 Black Bayou Extension, Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Robertson, Megan: 22, 8444 Kingview St., St. James, violations of protective orders.
June 28
Kiernan, Tiffany: 48, 7133 Wayne Floyd Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Pointer, Christopher Derrick: 19, 43083 Weber City Road, Gonzales, second-degree battery, failure to appear in court, simple robbery.
Freas, Barry: 37, 38272 La. 621, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Davis Jr., Terrance E.: 24, 41097 Chick Duplessis St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
White, Terraz Kwandell Rayshawn: 20, 1020 S. Arceneaux Ave., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
White, Antoine Marvell: 34, 1310 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Albert, Kendell Jamaal: 21, 505 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
LeBlanc Jr., Nathaniel: 21, 9272 Watertower St., Convent, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
White, Curtis: 35, 41270 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony theft, misdemeanor theft.
Nelson, Jervon: 28, 7312 Town S. Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Sims, Jeffery Wayne: 47, 194 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Dudek, Nicholas Joseph: 32, 17033 Camden Drive, Prairieville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Irwin, Brandon Steven: 32, 18057 Wood Haven Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, breach of bail condition, constructive contempt of court.
Turner Sr., Darius D.: 28, 15417 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Webb, Melissa Ann: 39, 18476 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Derozan, Kobe: 18, 6142 Cyrus Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony organized retail theft, felony theft.
Bright, Travell: 34, 3177 Domino St., Vacherie, misdemeanor theft, battery of a dating partner.
June 29
Turner, Krystal L.: 42, 15319 Washington St., Darrow, resisting an officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Baez-Lazcano, Jose L.: 55, 43432 Josh St., Gonzales, when lighted lamps are required, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Earl III, Louis: 40, 2024 S. Ruth Ave., 10, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, simple assault, simple battery.
Mitchell, Nicholas A.: 32, 13190 Depen St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, Kenny: 47, 3060 N. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Lavigne, Darryl J.: 52, 44339 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, simple assault.
Bozeman, Anthony J.: 34, 703 E. Rome St., Gonzales, simple burglary/all others, simple arson.
Harris, Erica: 36, 8055 Morganza Road, Morganza, vagrancy, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Kato, Janet: 38, 1566 Kaufman Drive, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Campbell, Christopher Lenell: 28, 11445 Bard Drive, Baton Rouge, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, misdemeanor theft.
Francois, Dana: 39, 1005 Dimerco St., Marrero, misdemeanor theft.
Gautreau, Monica Mayard: 45, 955 Huey Andrew Ave., Gonzales, simple battery.
Simmons, Dana Lisa: 52, 110 Pauline St., Pierre Part, criminal trespass/all other offenses, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
June 30
Placide, Michael R.; 43, 259 Elm St., Gramercy, felony simple criminal damage to property, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated, stop signs and yield signs.
Ward, Tina F.: 48, 16098 Bluff Road, #6, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Gutierrez, Ladislao: 36, 5685 Grove Place Crossing, Lilburn, Georgia, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Tillotson Jr., Henry: 34, 561 Winding Way, Baton Rouge, parole violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, Krystal: 39, 2123 Tecumseh St., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Talbert, Domonick F.: 39, 7754 Greenwell St., Baton Rouge, two counts of felony theft.
Fowler Sr., Taurus L.: 24, 13385 LeBlanc Road, Gonzales, flight from an officer, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, stop signs and yield signs, possession of marijuana.
Starkey, Molly: 53, 36448 Hidden Oaks Court, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Scioneaux, Donald: 40, 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
July 1
Walle, Ryan J.; 41, 40124 Ronda Ave., Prairieville, probation violation parish, domestic abuse battery.
Outlaw, Tanya R.: 41, 42385 Moody Dixon Road, 23, Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Russell, Johnny C.: 38, 13056 She-Lee Place Road, Gonzales, operating while intoxicated.
Keplinger, Sonny: 26, 1990 Burma Road, Thibodaux, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor theft, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Deslatte, Amanda Lynn: 35, 13029 Babin Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Gentry Sr., John Glen: 39, 52086 La. 190, Livonia, parole violation, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Thomas, Dedrick: 38, 18127 Muddy Creek Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Brown Jr., Charles Lee: 48, 17085 Charlie Brown Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Tidwell, Chandler: 27, 15122 John W. Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Vinson, Deza: 36, 31531 Linder Road, Denham Springs, hold for other agency, failure to appear in court.
Williams, Tarrence H.: 37, 17275 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville, no seat belt, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Gaudin, Danielle: 31, 14269 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Jackson, Fredricka Denise: 28, 3953 Brady St., Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court, felony theft, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, hold for other agency.
Bocz, David Mitchell: 32, 45241 Paul Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Baker, Antonio: 30, 18363 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, off-road vehicles/authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Threeton, Jayme Nicole: 27, 18409 La. 444, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses, resisting an officer.
Goodman, Patrick L.: 37, 14423 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, hit-and-run driving, security required, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, no inspection certificate, resisting an officer, careless operation.
Zachary, Christopher Landon: 23, 13250 Fieldstone Drive, Geismar, parole violation, illegal carrying of weapons, two counts of felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
McEachern, Joseph Larry: 29, 6306 E. Myrtle Ave., Baker, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Coleman, Darrell: 45, 38316 Mulberry St., Gonzales, resisting an officer, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
July 2
Pennington, Kevin: 51, 6243 Chippendale Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Marchand, Troy: 52, 13516 N. Leah, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Dang, April R.: 39, 43153 Pine Lake Drive, Prairieville, felony theft.
Marchand, Nga: 58, 13516 N. Leah Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Perkins, Megann: 30, 40311 Jack LeBlanc Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Saulny Jr., Leon Samuel: 29, 12178 Canterbury Park Drive, Giesmar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Varnado, Raven: 25, 812 Gerry Drive, Kenner, violations of protective orders.
Johnson, Freeman F.: 44, 39041 Jupiter Ave., Darrow, failure to appear in court.
Valentine, Tyrone W.: 36, 39104 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, false certificates, stop signs and yield signs, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motor driven cycles, failure to appear in court.
Audiffred, Chenelle Fields: 55, 39042 Little Creek St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Dufrene, Devin M.: 31, 5669 Fisher St., Lafitte, failure to appear in court.
July 3
Truxillo, Ashley Elizabeth: 27, 9114 W. La. 936, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Champagne, Joshua Joseph: 34, 11388 La. 22, St. Amant, violations of protective orders.